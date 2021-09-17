Road closure, traffic diversion on Sultan Iskandar Highway, Jalan Tun Razak until Dec 14

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic diversion and road closure will be implemented at the Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah / Jalan Tun Razak traffic light intersection from Sept 15 to Dec 14.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement today, said the closure was to enable work to upgrade the elevated interchange at the Sultan Iskandar Highway (Lebuhraya Mahameru), Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Ipoh and the surrounding roads.

“Traffic from the Jalan Pahang roundabout heading towards Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah will be diverted to the Jalan Tun Razak bridge and then to Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Putra and Jalan Raja Laut to Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

“For light vehicles, traffic from the Pahang roundabout will be diverted to Jalan Batu-Bata towards Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah,” the statement read.

Road users are advised to follow all temporary road signages as a guide and safety precaution to avoid confusion.- Bernama