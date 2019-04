SEREMBAN: Several roads in the Seremban district will be closed to make way for the 2019 Putrajaya CIMB Cycle bicycle race on Sunday.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Abd Kadir said the closures of roads in stages involved two route categories, namely, 80km and 160km.

He said the road closures for the 80km category, involving 1,800 participants, would be done in stages starting from 8am to 10am.

“The road closures will involve Negri Roundabout, Persiaran Perdana, Persiaran Golf traffic light, Persiaran Casuarina traffic light, Kasturi T-junction, Nilai Springs Golf Junction, Jalan NSV 2, NSV 2 T-junction, Jalan NSV 1, Mesamall T-junction, Persiaran Ilmu, Mesahill Roundabout, Persiaran Perbandaran, Exit Left (Nilai Municipal Council traffic light).

“Exit Left Dataran Nilai traffic light, Persiaran Pusat Bandar, Nilai Toll traffic light, Asiagroup traffic light, Jalan Perak, Exit Left (Jalan Perak traffic light), Jalan Emas, Jalan Emas traffic light, Nilai 3 T-junction, Jalan Mutiara, (Negri Sembilan/Selangor border) Nilai/Bukit Mahkota,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, the road closures for the 160km category, involving 900 participants, would also be done in stages starting at 7.45am until 12.30pm.

“The roads that will be closed will start at the Negri Roundabout, Persiaran Perdana, Persiaran Golf traffic light, Persiaran Casuarina traffic light, Kasturi T-junction, Nilai Spring Golf junction, Jalan NSV 2, NSV 2 T-junction, Jalan NSV1, Mesamall T-junction, Persiaran Ilmu.

“Suriaman Roundabout, Kayu Ara tunnel, Kayu Ara Roundabout, Nusari 3 Roundabout, Jalan Persiaran Sendayan, Mambau, Mambau traffic light junction, Mambau Roundabout.

In addition, he said the category also involved Jalan Kuala Sawah, Solok T-junction, Ulu Rantau, Bandar Seremban Selatan traffic light, exit Jalan Seremban, Tampin (LRT Sg Gadut), Jalan Seremban-Tampin, Jalan Rahang – Forest Heights traffic light and Econsave traffic light.

Also to be closed, Jalan Paroi-Senawang, Shell traffic light, Petron traffic light, Gedong Lalang traffic light, Jalan Tok Dagang, Jalan Tok Dagang traffic light and Pekan Pantai.

“Road closures will also be done at the Lenggeng T-junction, Bukit Mendom, Lenggeng Town T-junction, Kampung Dacing T-junction, Beranang/Dacing Hilir T-junction and Pinggiran Bayu,“ he said.

Ibrahim advised all motorists to plan their journey, co-operated and complied with the directives of the police on duty. — Bernama