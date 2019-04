MALACCA: Several roads in the state will be closed for the second and third stages of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) on April 7 and 8, said Malacca Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Hasan Basri Yahya.

He said the second stage of the race for a distance of 200.6km starting from Bandar Senawang, Negri Sembilan involved the closing of the main roads at Lebuh Alor Gajah-Malacca Centre-Jasin from Simpang Ampat, via Rembia, Paya Rumput, Cheng, Lorong Pandan, Durian Daun and several roads in the city centre.

He said Jalan Merdeka would be closed fully from 2pm to make way for the LTdL racers to end their competition which was expected to be at 3.30pm at Dataran Pahlawan.

“The third stage of the competition involving a distance of 180km from Muar and ending in Putrajaya will also pass through roads in the state from around 11.30am to 12.30pm, namely, in the Jasin and Alor Gajah districts covering Sungai Rambai, Merlimau, Kesang, Durian Tunggal, Pengkalan, Ayer Paabas and Lubuk China.

“As such, members of the public are advised to plan their travels when the race is taking place especially parents fetching their children from school,“ he told a media conference at the State Police Contingent Headquarters in Bukit Beruang here today. — Bernama