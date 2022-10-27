Road closures in Kuala Kangsar for run in conjunction with Perak Sultan’s birthday

IPOH: Perak police said 13 locations will be closed and traffic diverted in stages around Kuala Kangsar to give way to the 2022 Sultan Nazrin Shah Run in conjunction with his birthday on Oct 30.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the affected roads were Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kolej Melayu, Persiaran Bendahara, Sultan Abdul Jalil Bridge (Kampung Penaga), Jalan Daeng Selili, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Taiping (from Jalan Bendahara traffic light junction until Bulatan Menara Jam), Jalan Kangsar and Jalan Bendahara.

The road closure will be from 6.30 am to 11 am.

“Also affected are Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth from Sungai Siput towards Jalan Daeng Selili. Traffic will be diverted towards Jalan Raja Idris, Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth, and traffic from Taiping towards Kuala Kangsar town will be diverted to Jalan Raja Idris.

“It also includes Jalan Manong-Kuala Kangsar from Manong towards Kuala Kangsar. Traffic will be diverted towards Jalan Dato Sagor and Jalan Istana from the direction of the Istana, or Bukit Chandan towards the Menara Jam Roundabout will be diverted to Jalan Bukit Kerajaan,” he said in a statement.

Omar Bakhtiar also advised road users, especially those living in Kuala Kangsar to plan their journey and choose alternative routes to avoid being trapped in traffic congestion when the road closures and traffic diversions are enforced. - Bernama