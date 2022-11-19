Road closures near Istana Negara, detours from 7 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have closed and diverted several routes near Istana Negara beginning 7 pm tonight until further notice, says Brickfields District police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor.

He said there would be a road diversion on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim (Jalan Duta) from Kuala Lumpur leading out of the capital (Duta toll plaza) as well as road closures from the city centre towards Istana Negara, from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim to Jalan Semantan, Jalan Semantan to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim and the entrance from Jalan Semantan to Jalan Changkat Semantan

“These closures and detours are to ensure a smooth post-15th General Election (GE-15) process and road users around Kuala Lumpur are advised to plan their routes to avoid getting stuck in detours following road closures.

“Road users are also urged to obey all instructions from the police to avoid any unwanted incidents,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama