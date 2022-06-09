Road diversions in Balik Pulau to avoid traffic congestion during durian season

BALIK PULAU: Several road diversions will be effected from tomorrow until the end of this month to reduce traffic congestion in the Barat Daya district, especially in Balik Pulau.

Barat Daya Police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said an increase in the number of vehicles because of the school holidays and durian season had led to the congestion.

“In conjunction with the durian festival starting tomorrow until June 12, several roads that have been identified will be diverted from 9 am to 7 pm as well as every Saturday and Sunday until the end of June,“ he said in a statement today.

He said Jalan Tun Sardon would be diverted to Jalan Pondok Upeh, Jalan Sungai Pinang/ Sungai Rusa to Jalan Baharu while Sungai Korok and Jalan Sungai Nipah would be diverted to Jalan Balik Pulau.

Kamarul Rizal said Jalan Gertak Sanggul would be reduced to one-way traffic flow (entry only) while the exit roads are Jalan Kampung Masjid and Jalan Tingkat Teluk Kumbar. — Bernama