KUALA LUMPUR: Road or lane must be closed to all traffic if a heavy structure needs to be removed in implementing road or highway construction projects, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the matter was among the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that contractors must abide by to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

“In the implementation such project, if for example, you want to move the gantry launcher, the road needs to be closed, once the structure is safely (moved), only then reopen the route,” he said at a press conference after handing over the letter of acceptance (SST) of projects under the purview of Works Ministry and the Public Works Department here today.

He was commenting on the accident that occurred at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site in Alam Damai this morning which killed two workers.

Based on the initial investigation, the accident occurred when one of the gantry crane components fell and hit a moving vehicle. — Bernama

