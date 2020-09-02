Road project to benefit Katibas river dwellers - Nanta

KAPIT: The construction of a 33.8 km Nanga Banjor/Nanga Makut/Nanga Engkuah road along the Katibas river in Song district will give significant impact to dwellers in the area.

The project which started in October last year, is expected to be completed by end of next year to benefit 20 longhouses, three schools, two clinics and two agriculture substations, giving the people the connectivity to Song township.

“The state government is committed to providing infrastructure to the people of Sarawak which will enable them to improve their livelihood.

“The construction of this road is part of the state government’s effort to invigorate the socioeconomic development of Kapit and Upper Rajang areas,” said Kapit MP, Datuk Alexander Nanta Lingi (pix).

In a statement today, Nanta who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister and Upper Rejang Development Agency (URDA) deputy chairman said although the road construction project will be carried out on a ‘fast-track’ basis, the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not compromise on its quality.

Nanta said URDA which is under Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA) is focusing on the development of 38,000 square kilometres or one-third of the area of Sarawak, comprising the districts of Kapit, Belaga, Bukit Mabong, Song and Kanowit.

The construction of Nanga Banjor/Nanga Engkuah road is part of URDA’s development project in Song district.

At an event in Song yesterday, Nanta presented compensation cheques worth RM280,548.62 to 18 Native Customary Rights (NCR) landowners affected by the road project.

They were the owners of 16 lots of NCR land totaling 16.8786 hectares affected by the construction of the first two kilometres of the road.

Land compensation for other land owners along the route will be made in stages.

Under package one of the Nanga Banjor/Nanga Makut/Nanga Engkuah road project, the construction is divided into two - Nanga Makut/Nanga Engkuah and Nanga Banjor/Nanga Makut road projects. — Bernama