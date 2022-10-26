‘Road safety masterplan needed’

PETALING JAYA: A game-changing masterplan is needed to save thousands of lives that are lost on the road, especially among motorcyclists.

In making this call, former national motorcycle racer Wazi Abdul Hamid urged the authorities to conduct more awareness and education programmes to tackle road safety issues among youths.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, a total of 89,953 people died on Malaysian roads between 2001 and 2021, and 70% of them were motorcyclists.

“We have so many fatalities on the road involving motorcyclists. This is made worse by their bad behaviour, such as kicking the side-mirrors of cars and there seems to be no solution to their recklessness,” Wazi told theSun.

“Other road users may point fingers at motorcyclists but until when? We cannot keep blaming them. Something needs to be done. The government should initiate a masterplan to save lives lost on our roads and highways.”

Wazi pointed out that certain practices such as discounts for traffic summonses are counter-productive.

He said this could influence road users’ behaviour and encourage them to ignore safety standards.

“We often see big cars speeding in excess of the speed limit and if caught, summonses will be given. However, how many road users actually pay the fines?

“You can get a discount to pay the fine when the time comes. This can influence other road users to repeat those actions and get away with it. What is going on with our transport system? Something needs to be done.”

As a road safety advocate, Wazi struggles to conduct awareness and education programmes nationwide.

“It is not easy to conduct the programmes, there are so many obstacles that we need to overcome such as finding a place to conduct the programmes.

“I hope the authorities and NGOs can join forces and have more programmes to educate road users. We have to start now so that we can see results later.”

For a start, Wazi said racing circuits can be used not only to promote motorsport events but to improve the skills of motorcyclists and drivers.

“We need to understand that a circuit is not just for racing but has many functions. In Europe, for example, when there is no race, the owner of the circuit will open it to the public for use to improve their driving skills.

“Indirectly, the community there learns about road safety. We can do the same if we have enough circuits.

“Racing circuits can be used to strengthen the motorsport industry and help the public improve their driving skills and stay safe on the road,” he said.