KUALA LUMPUR: Private vehicle owners who wish to renew their road tax may do so at all the 39 branches of the Malaysian Computerized Vehicle Inspection (Puspakom) across the peninsular from Wednesday.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) said the initiative will be carried out in stages at the centres and the early phases will facilitate the renewal of road taxes of private vehicles either registered to individuals or companies.

However, the department said vehicle owners are not allowed to carry out the renewals by walk-in and will be required to make online appointments through the website http://lkm-appoinment.puspakom.com.my due to the ongoing pandemic.

It said that only cash is accepted for payment of the renewals.

The RTD said the initiative was mooted to faciliate the renewal of road tax at more locations in the country.

It said that before the initiative, only “decontrolled” vehicles that are allowed to carry cargo up to 7,500 kg were allowed to road tax renewal at Puspakom.

The RTD said the initiative will be extended to motorcycles and e-hailing vehicles in November.

The deadline for the renewal of expired road tax set by the Transport Ministry is Sept 30.

Those who wish to make enquiries on the latest initiative can call 03-5101 7000 or email customerservice@puspakom.com.my or send a private message to Puspakom’s official Facebook page or via live chat at its website at www.puspakom.com.my.