Road users to pay tolls with any digital payments soon

PETALING JAYA: The government will soon allow the public to pay highway tolls using any digital payment provider, not just Touch ‘n Go, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said it will be up to the public to decide whether they want to use Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, debit or credit card or any electronic payment system as long as there is a link available on the highways.

“This will, however, depend on when the radio frequency identification (RFID) penetration reaches a satisfactory rate and when highway concessionaires are ready to link up with additional online payment providers,” he told Free Malaysia Today.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said road users must be given the option of using either the RFID system, Touch ‘n Go or SmartTag at toll gates.

He said this was decided by the cabinet that road users must be given a choice as they were when Touch ‘n Go was introduced in its early years and cash payments were still allowed to continue.

Toll transactions using RFID for private light vehicles were implemented on the North-South Expressway from the Juru toll plaza in Penang to the Skudai toll plaza in Johor on January 15.

However, motorists vented their anger on social media, with many claiming the congestion was caused by concessionaire PLUS Expressways Berhad replacing SmartTag lanes at some tolls with RFID, forcing SmartTag users to queue in Touch ‘n Go lanes.