Roadmap launched to fuel more vibrant nano industry: Adham Baba

PUTRAJAYA: The National Nano Technology and Products Roadmap was launched today to support the National Nanotechnology Policy and Strategy (DSNN) 2021-2030 in the quest to fuel a more vibrant nano industry in the country.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the roadmap would standardise the country’s nanotechnology development by strengthening and harnessing the relationship and cooperation between industry and academia to ensure the technology developed would meet industry needs and market requirement.

“To realise the country’s aspiration to become a player in the nano industry at the regional level requires a comprehensive cooperation, especially with other agencies and ministries,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Adham said within five years, the roadmap would benefit the country by creating 33,391 jobs, as well as increasing gross domestic product by RM151.5 billion.

“This roadmap will drive the country’s economy through local nanotechnology and products, thus achieving market value at the global and Asia Pacific level in an effort to make Malaysia a major exporter of high -tech products at the Asean level,“ he said.

Under the roadmap, Dr Adham said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would also benefit through investments and upgrading of facilities for 52 nanotechnopreneur companies or startups.

According to NanoVerify Sdn Bhd’s data, by 2020, more than 80 per cent of the country’s nano industry will be spearheaded by SMEs.

“Hence, focus is also given to intervention programmes such as financial assistance and facilities to improve technology and products among SMEs, as well as a nano product certification programme to increase sales and consumer confidence in order to penetrate overseas markets,“ he said. — Bernama