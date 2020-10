PETALING JAYA : Police clarified today that no roads in the district are closed or made inaccessible to enforce the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that police had merely mounted roadblocks at entry points into Petaling Jaya at three locations.

He said the checkpoints are at the Subang, Sungei Buloh and Damansara toll plazas at North-South expressway.

Responding to a message that was viralled in the social media which errorneously claimed the checkpoints were closures, Nik Ezanee said police had taken early action in setting up the roadblocks after the CMCO was implemented on Oct 14.

He urged the public to slow down their vehicles when approaching these checkpoints for the safety of police personnel on duty and other road users.

“The number of Covid-19 cases are not showing a decline and we have mobilised our personnel to carry out patrols, operations and roadblocks in efforts to bring awareness to the public and also take action against those who do not comply with the CMCO. We like to thank road users who ply the passages where we have mounted checkpoints for their patience and urge the public to continue adhering to the CMCO rules.” he said.

Nik Ezanee said the public should also ensure the number of occupants in their vehicles comply with the CMCO rules.