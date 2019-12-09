Roadusers advised to use alternative routes following landslide in Ranau: JKR

KOTA KINABALU: Road users in the state have been advised to use alternative routes following the landslide on Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan Road, near Ranau, last night.

Department of Public Works (JKR) Ranau engineer Mac Glen F. Lojuman in a statement said the landslide at 9.40pm had caused the main road to be cut off and the road was temporarily closed for the purpose of cleaning and rehabilitation works.

He said continuous rains from the afternoon into the night was the cause of the collapse, leaving both directions for about 80 meters inaccessible.

“No fatalities were reported,“ he said in a statement.

In this regard, JKR Ranau advised road users in Kundasang to use alternative routes namely Kampung Dumpiring - Kampung Mohimboyon - Kampung Kibbas; Jalan Kibbas - Kampung Mohimboyon - Kampung Dumpiring or Jalan Pinausok - Kampung Kauluan - Kundasang.

Road users heading towards Sandakan - Kota Kinabalu, they can use the alternative routes Ranau - Kampung Kibbas - Kampung Mohimboyon - Kundasang; Ranau - Tambunan - Penampang - Kota Kinabalu; or Ranau - Kota Marudu - Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama