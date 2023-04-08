Roar of 26 superbikes adds excitement to the Federal Territories KMJG

KUALA LUMPUR: The roaring sound of 26 superbikes in the 2023 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) passing through the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya added much excitement to the National Month celebration in the city today.

Kuala Lumpur Information Department Director Lim Ann Tek said the KMJG convoy of superbikers, who were flagged off today for the 65-kilometre travel covering Titiwangsa, Pantai Dalam, Dataran Merdeka and Bandar Tun Razak, before reaching their destination at Dataran Putrajaya tomorrow.

“The participants will wave the Jalur Gemilang to fuel patriotism among Malaysians throughout the journey.

“I also hope that all residences and schools will get into the spirit and fly the Jalur Gemilang during this National Month,“ he told Bernama here today.

Lim said the participants in the convoy were from convoy the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Youth and Sports Department, the Communications and Multimedia Commission, the National Film Development Corporation, Pos Malaysia, Road Transport Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

He called on Malaysians to participate and liven up the National Month celebration, especially on National Day, on Aug 31, in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the principal Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Titiwangsa, Zamzuri Abdullah said it was a proud day for the school to be selected as the KMJG’s first destination.

He said the convoy cheered up the 350 students at the school while making them aware of the National Month.

“The convoy encouraged the students here to celebrate the National Month, I believe that such programmes can instil patriotism among school students,“ he said.

Chow Kit restaurant owner Lee Xi Jian, 32, said she and her children were very happy seeing the motorcyclists in the convoy waving Jalur Gemilang as they passed through the streets in the capital.

“We had a lot of fun watching the convoy of big motorbikes decorated with many Malaysian flags, but it was most exciting when my children got to experience sitting on one of them,” she said. -Bernama