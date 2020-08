JOHOR BARU: Less than an hour after robbing and fleeing with a car, four local male suspects were involved in an accident, and one of them died when the vehicle skidded and collided with two other vehicles at KM20.5 of Jalan Johor Baru-Kota Tinggi, here, earlier yesterday.

Johor Baru Selatan District Police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the 18-year-old driver died at the scene, while another 22-year-old suspect suffered serious head injuries.

He said the other two suspects managed to escape, and police were currently tracing their whereabouts.

According to Mohd Padzli, the four suspects were believed to have fleed with a Proton Exora car belonging to a 53-year-old local man after robbing him at Jalan Beladau, Taman Puteri Wangsa, here, at 6.45am before the accident occurred at 7.30am.

“The victim (53-year-old man) was driving alone, and while passing through the location, he saw a man lying in the middle of the road, and so he stopped the vehicle and lowered the side window before being attacked by the four suspects.

“The victim was punched in the face several times until he fell onto the road, and the four suspects fled with the car,“ he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

He said investigations later found that the man seen lying on the road was an Indian citizen, who had suffered injuries to his head, face and body, after he was believed to have been robbed by the same suspects.

Mohd Padzli said the police had arrested the injured suspect who was being treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 / 379A of the Penal Code for gang robbery and vehicle theft.

Members of the public with any information regarding the case can contact the Johor Baru Selatan IPD Hotline at 07-2182323 or Investigating Officer Insp Maslinah at 019-7299064. — Bernama