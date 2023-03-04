Robber slashes security guard, escapes with 70 iPhones from Teluk Intan tower shop

TELUK INTAN: A man attacked a security guard with an axe before fleeing with 70 iPhones from a shop at the Teluk Intan leaning tower complex here on Sunday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said in the 2 am incident, the robber slashed the guard on the head during a struggle.

The robber left him bound and locked in the toilet of the complex before using a grinder to break into the telecommunication shop.

The robber escaped with 70 iPhones worth more than RM300,000 from the display racks, he said in a statement today.

He said police were alerted to the incident at 3.22 am by a member of the public.

Ahmad Adnan said the guard, in his late 60s, was given outpatient treatment and reported to be in a stable condition.

“We found some case items at the scene that can help in our investigations. Police are still tracking down the suspect,” he said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Hilir Perak district police headquarters at 05-6233969 or any nearby police station. - Bernama