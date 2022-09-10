Robbers escape with over RM500,000 in cash, jewellery in Ipoh

IPOH: It was a harrowing experience for three employees when two men robbed a gold shop and escaped with RM660,000 worth of jewellery and cash in a brazen robbery in Selasar Rokam, Taman Ipoh Jaya here today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a police team rushed to the scene when they were alerted of the incident that occurred at 10.15 am.

“Initial investigation found that two local men pointed a gun-like weapon at three workers while they were about to open the shop before escaping with the cash and jewellery.

“However, the victims were not injured in the incident. The case is being investigated under Section 305/397 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the police are actively hunting down the suspects, and urged anyone with information to contact investigating officer ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019 to assist in the investigation. - Bernama