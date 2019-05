KUALA LUMPUR: Four men, two believed armed with pistols, robbed a goldsmith shop at a supermarket in Kajang town near here, while Muslims were busy breaking fast last night.

Kajang OCPD ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussoff said the robbers struck at 7.43pm and escaped with eight trays of jewellery.

“No shots were fired and no one was reported injured in the incident.

“Police have yet to determine the estimated loss and identify the suspects. Anyone with information on the incident should contact investigating officer ASP Vekram Sinnaiah at 019-4737108,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code. - Bernama