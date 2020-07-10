Robbery at furniture shop, assistant gets 11 stitches for head wound

KOTA TINGGI: A Pakistani furniture shop assistant received 11 stitches on the head after he was slashed with a parang in a robbery at Felda Sungai Sibol, Bandar Tenggara, here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the robbery occurred about 3.30pm, involving a loss of RM300 which the suspect took from a drawer in the shop before fleeing the scene.

He said following a report lodged by the victim, police arrested a 27-year-old suspect, who is a local, in Bandar Tenggara about an hour after the incident.

Police also seized a motorcycle and a parang, believed to be used by the suspect in the incident, he said, adding that the suspect had two previous records. - Bernama