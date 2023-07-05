Robbery in viral video clip happened in Brazil, not Segambut

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that an incident in a video clip showing a man being robbed and injured by several individuals at a train station took place in Segambut.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 41-second video clip titled “Segambut. Public transport at night” was in fact footage from an incident in Brazil last month.

In a statement here yesterday, he said the clip has been shared by irresponsible parties claiming it happened in Kuala Lumpur.

Beh also advised the public not to easily believe or spread unverified news so as not to cause alarm among the community.

“Stern action will be taken against individuals who violate the law,” he said.

The video clip shows a man being robbed by a group of individuals and beaten and stabbed several times as the victim tried to get retrieve his bag. - Bernama