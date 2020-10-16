‘Robocops’ at KL Sentral to curb Covid-19 transmission

KUALA LUMPUR: Commuters taking Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) services in KL Sentral here are probably amused when they saw two ‘Robocops’ patrolling the area.

These ‘cyborg’ law enforcers are actually KTMB’s auxiliary police personnel wearing smart helmets equipped with thermal scanners that help to scan body temperatures of commuters to curb Covid-19 transmission.

Siti Nabila Isnariah Mohd Jonib, 30, said the helmet could directly scan body temperatures from a distance of between two to three metres which would then be displayed on the helmet’s visor.

“I thought a device like this only exists in Hollywood movies, it turns out it is practical in helping to implement body temperature screening which is one of the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by MKN (National Security Council),” the policewoman told reporters at a media briefing and demonstration here today.

Sharing her experience, Siti Nabila Isnariah said she felt uncomfortable at first but eventually managed to familiarise herself with the device and now she could not wait to put it on.

Her counterpart, Muhd Amirul Shazlan Badarul Hisam, 26, said he had not encountered anyone whose body temperature read more than 38 degrees Celsius while using the helmet.

“Before entering the station and platform, commuters will undergo body temperature screening using the automatic temperature scanner.

“The use of this smart helmet is an improvement of existing SOP and it is hoped that this additional method will boost commuters’ confidence in KTMB’s services,” he said.

Meanwhile, KTMB strategic communications head Ahmad ‘Asri Khalbi said the two helmets were on a two-week trial since Monday (Oct 12).

“It has the ability to detect (body) temperatures with a 99.99 per cent accuracy. The use of the device might be expanded to other stations if needed,” he added. -Bernama