Robotic cybernetics gallery to attract youngsters to STEM

ALOR SETAR: The Robotic Cybernetics Exhibition Gallery, which is a new attraction at the Northern Region National Science Centre (PSN) near here, is one of the best platforms to attract young children to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the science exhibition was not only able to cultivate a culture of love for science but also to increase students’ interest in STEM.

“As we all know, the rural community usually lacks access to science exhibitions which are mostly concentrated in the capital.

“Therefore, under my leadership, I requested that science exhibitions be brought to the grassroots in line with MOSTI’s desire to cultivate children’s interest in STEM,“ he said when opening the robotics exhibition gallery near here today.

Dr Adham said the government is serious about raising the interest of students in the field as currently the number of students in STEM was only 47 per cent with only 19 per cent for pure science students.

He said encouragement in the field would drive students to acquire knowledge in science and technology and at the same time arouse their curiosity and creativity which are required to drive innovation.

“In April, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob chaired the National Science Council and among the essence of the meeting included discussing supply (human capital) and demand (job market) in the STEM sector which needs a thorough solution to raise competitiveness in STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) in the country, “ he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference after the ceremony, Dr Adham said the robotics exhibition gallery themed ‘Cybernetics: Your Interdimensional World’ featured 16 exhibits related to robotics technology with three main elements namely ‘sensoring’, ‘thinking’ and ‘action’. .

He said the exhibition material at the gallery was also divided into five main segments, namely Islamic Automation Heritage, Robot Anatomy, ‘Machine in Action’, ‘Beat The Machines’ and Smart Industry which would provide a fun experience to visitors including the opportunity to interact with robots.

Apart from that, he said ticket to the PSN Northern Region Branch, included free entry to the robotics exhibition gallery, from July 2 to July 31 in conjunction with the National Day celebration in August. — Bernama