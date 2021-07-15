SEARCH
Rodzi Md Saad appointed new MKN DG

15 Jul 2021 / 13:52 H.
    New director-general (DG) of National Security Council (MKN), Datuk Rodzi Md Saad (C). – Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: National Security Council (MKN) deputy director-general (Security) Datuk Rodzi Md Saad (pix) has been appointed as its new director-general (DG), effective today.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said Rodzi, 57, who has served in the civil service for 31 years, has extensive experience in various fields including security and disaster management.

Rodzi also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Demography and Population Studies (Hons) from the University of Malaya.

“With Rodzi’s expertise and experience, I am confident that he will be able to lead MKN in continuing the legacy of excellence in administration and management of security and disasters in Malaysia, especially in combating the COVID-19 pandemic,“ he added.

Rodzi succeeds Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir. – Bernama

