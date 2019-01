KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court has denied bail to ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng pending his extradition to US to stand trial for three criminal charges related to 1MDB.

The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove signs of medical illness he is allegedly suffering from.

“Although the health of the respondent is in the interest of the court, the fact remains evidence presented to this court was insufficient to show the respondent could not be treated in custody,” judge M. Edwin Paramjothy said in his judgement.

“The matter at hand has engendered much public scrutiny the nature and circumstances of the events on the United States, and the seriousness of the offences charged and the range of possible formalities that the responded maybe facing are among the factors considered by this court,” he added.

Last week, Ng’s lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan had said Ng’s health had deteriorated since he was in custody from Nov 1.

Ng was hospitalised for five days from Dec 3, suffering from illnesses like leptospirosis, food poisoning, dengue and viral infection.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadhir Mohd Khairuddin led the opposing team.