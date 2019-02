PUTRAJAYA: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng today withdrew his appeal against a High Court’s dismissal of his bail application which he had filed pending hearing of the extradition proceedings.

A three-man bench comprising Justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah subsequently struck off the appeal.

Ng’s counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan earlier informed the court that Ng had waived the committal/extradition proceedings in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Feb 15, this year in accordance with an agreement reached with the United States Department of Justice (DoJ).

He said Ng intended to defend the case on its merits in the Court for Eastern District of New York, United States.

Ng, he said, wished to state on record his desire to honour his commitment and agreement with the DoJ.

Tan said in view of the foregoing, his client was withdrawing the appeal before the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Syahril Nik Ab. Rahman told the court that he had no objection to the withdrawal of the appeal by Ng, whose real name is Ng Chong Hwa, 47.

On Oct 23, last year, the prosecution received a request from the government of the United States for provisional warrant of arrest against Ng.

In November, Ng was detained by police and was subsequently remanded for 60 days pending hearing of the government’s application to extradite Ng to the United States to face three criminal charges relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Ng filed an application to be released on bail pending hearing of the extradition proceedings but his application was dismissed by the High Court last Dec 13.

On Feb 15, this year, Ng willingly agreed to be extradited to the United States to face the three criminal charges and he applied to the Sessions Court to waive the extradition proceedings against him.

Last Dec 19, Ng pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to four counts of abetting with Goldman Sachs over the sale of 1MDB bonds totalling US$6.5 billion by leaving out material facts and making false statements. — Bernama