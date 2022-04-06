Rohingya labourer stabbed to death, suspect caught in Penang

SEREMBAN: A Rohingya labourer was found dead with stab wounds on his stomach after he was believed to have been attacked by a housemate at a house in Jalan Bukit Tembok here this morning.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Nanda Maarof said police received information on the discovery of the body of a 19-year-old male at about 10 am from the public.

He said preliminary investigations found that the victim, who is also a holder of a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees card, was said to have been residing with his 40-year-old compatriot since last week.

“The victim was found naked and face down along a corridor in the house heading to the kitchen. He could have died five to six hours before his body was found and was believed to have been stabbed.

“However, it has not been ascertained how many times he had been stabbed and the whereabouts of the weapon. The police were also told that the suspect, who is also a labourer, had rented the house since a year ago.

“Last night, neighbours heard a commotion coming from the house. The suspect’s employer had also been to the house to look for him after he did not turn up for work this morning,” he told reporters at the scene of the incident here today.

Nanda said there was no confirmation whether any item belonging to the victim was missing and further investigations were ongoing.

Nevertheless, he said the suspect who fled was apprehended at a clothing shop in Jalan Aston, Bukit Mertajam, Penang at 1.30 pm.

The suspect was taken to the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters for documentation process before being brought to Seremban for further action, Nanda added. — Bernama