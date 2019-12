KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations Malaysia (FPMPAM) has called on the government to look into the role of middle parties including the managed care organisations (MCOs) in ensuring better medical care delivery services at an affordable cost.

Its president, Dr Steven Chow pointed out in a statement here today that, in the urban areas, these middle parties have now cornered a significant proportion of the patient flow and they would determine the doctors’ fees.

“Over the years, we have continuously highlighted the issue of unfair fees and one-sided contracts with MCOs as the issue has not been resolved by existing laws and regulations.

“In addition, doctors have complained about the many quasi-regulations that have been unilaterally imposed by MCOs which interferes with their medical management of patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to the recent deregulation of doctors’ consultation fees by the Health Ministry, Dr Chow said a short-term market correction in the fees is to be expected.

“We are confident that the deregulation will be for the better in the long run and patients will compare prices and a General Practitioner (GP) will not charge more than his colleague down the road,” he said. — Bernama