KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet observed the correct procedure in the process to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said the Cabinet also made the decision to sign the international agreement based on the provisions of the Federal Constitution

“So, in the process of making a decision, the Cabinet made a decision following the right procedure and the process to ratify the Rome Statute did not need to go to Parliament,” he said in a statement tonight.

Saifuddin said to date, there had been more than 100 treaties and international conventions which were ratified without going through the Parliament.

“Unfortunately, there are some parties who purposely misinterpret the Rome Statute, including the point of referring to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or Council of Rulers by giving wrong advice or opinions, and ignoring the facts and explanations,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced that Malaysia was withdrawing from the Rome Statute following the confusion the issue had created in the country. — Bernama