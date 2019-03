KUANTAN: The Air Pollutant Index (API) in Rompin reached unhealthy level when it recorded an API of 176 at 6pm this evening.

Pahang Department of Environment (DOE) assistant senior director Norshani Yati Shukri did not rule out the possibility of the condition continuing following forest fires in several areas in the district due to the prevailing hot weather.

“A monitoring team has been sent to the area to identify the cause of the high API reading at unhealthy level.

“However, on the overall, the API situation throughout the state is under control based on readings at four other weather stations in the state.

“The four other stations show moderate readings (50-100) in Indera Mahkota (API 58) and Balok Baru, Kuantan (API 82), Jerantut (API 62) and Temerloh (API 73),“ she said when contacted here today.

Following that, she advised the people not to carry out any open burning which could contribute to an increase in API and it could affect the health of the people especially senior citizens and children.

According to record, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department received 680 cases of open burning since early February until yesterday which caused the department to activate its Haze Operations Room since yesterday. — Bernama