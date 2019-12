KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 will go down by two sen to RM2.64 per litre while the retail prices of RON95 and diesel unchanged at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively effective from midnight to Dec 13.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance said based on the calculations under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail prices of RON95 and diesel for the period should be RM2.34 and RM2.30 per litre, respectively.

“This shows a drop in the retail price of RON95 to RM2.36 per litre from last week, while the retail price of diesel increases to RM2.29 a litre.

“However, the retail prices for both products are maintained each at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, in line with the government’s decision to stabilise prices for petroleum products and reduce the cost of living of the people,” it said.

According to the statement, the government subsidies for RON 95 and diesel for the seven-day period (Dec 7-13) amounting to RM107.4 million. — Bernama