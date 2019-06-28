RON95, diesel prices unchanged, RON97 price up 11 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, for the week beginning June 29 but the price of RON97 is up 11 sen to RM2.49, according to a Finance Ministry statement today.

It said the retention of the RON95 petrol and diesel prices is in line with the government decision to stabilise petroleum retail prices and reduce the cost of living.

The petroleum retail prices are set using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, where RON95 petrol and diesel for that week should be sold at RM2.19 and RM2.28 per litre, respectively.

“But the retail prices for the two products are retained at RM2.08 (RON95) and RM2.18 (diesel) per litre,” it said.

The ministry said it is estimated that the government has to fork out RM75.16 million to subsidise the prices of RON95 and diesel during that period. - Bernama