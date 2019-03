KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre, respectively, from midnight tonight to March 15, 2019.

However the retail price of RON97 for the same period will go up by 3 sen from RM2.43 to RM2.46/litre, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today.

Based on calculations under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism the retail prices of RON95 and diesel for the period should be RM2.16/litre and RM2.38/litre, respectively.

“However, the retail prices for RON95 petrol and diesel for the above period have been maintained at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre following the Cabinet’s decision to restrict price increase of petroleum products in efforts to help reduce the people’s financial burden,“ it said.

According to the statement, the government would continue with its policy to stabilise the retail prices of petroleum products for the benefit of the people. — Bernama