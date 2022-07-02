RON95, diesel supply issues in Kapit resolved

SIBU: The fuel supply problems faced by the people in Kapit have been solved with the arrival of 10,000 litres of RON95 petrol and 6,000 litres of diesel in Kapit town, about 167 kilometres from here, today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a Facebook posting that the supply arrived at about 3.30 pm.

“The immediate delivery is to solve this supply problem thus denying the allegations of some parties that it was a deliberate action. The problem was due to a slight disruption to the delivery schedule,“ he said.

Nanta who is Kapit MP, said the supply of RON95 petrol and diesel would be delivered according to the normal schedule starting tomorrow with a total capacity of 125,000 litres to accommodate public use, which is sufficient for three days. - Bernama