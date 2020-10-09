RON95, RON97 down four sen, diesel down one sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will drop by four sen per litre each while that of diesel will go down by one sen per litre for the one-week period from Oct 10.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the new prices are RM1.67 for RON95, RM1.97 for RON97 and RM1.69 for diesel.

The prices were set using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products.

It said the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take the necessary steps to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama