RON95, RON97 prices unchanged, diesel up one sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices for RON95 and RON 97 petrol will remain at RM1.84 and RM2.14 a litre respectively from Jan 9 -15.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement here today announced that the retail price of diesel for the same period, however, would be increased by one sen, that is from RM2.01/litre to RM2.02/litre.

The ministry said the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people, it added. -Bernama