RON97 down 10 sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol dropped 10 sen a litre from RM3.91 to RM3.81 effective tomorrow till April 13.

Finance Ministry said in a statement today said the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the same period.

The new price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual increase in oil prices in the global market, the government has maintained the retail price of RON95 petrol at a ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the actual market price for both products has risen above the set ceiling price,” the statement read.

The ministry also said the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be safeguarded. — Bernama