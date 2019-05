PETALING JAYA: From midnight tonight, RON97 petrol will cost RM2.80 per litre, down one sen from RM2.81 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices for RON95 and diesel remain unchanged from last week at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry today.

The prices come into effect from May 4 until May 10.