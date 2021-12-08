RON97 down three sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged — MoF

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop three sen per litre from RM3.02 to RM2.99 for the period of Dec 9 to 15, the Finance Ministry (MoF) said today.

In a statement, MoF said the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the same period.

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual increase in oil prices on the global market, the government has maintained RON95 petrol at the retail ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre,” it said.

The ministry said the actual market prices of both products had exceeded the set ceiling prices.

The government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take suitable measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are always protected, it added. — Bernama