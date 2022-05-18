RON97 petrol price up two sen to RM4.33 per litre

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by two sen per litre, from RM4.31 per litre to RM4.33 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the week up to May 25, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today.

According to the statement RON95 petrol costs RM2.05 per litre and diesel, RM2.15, even though the real market prices of the two products have risen above the ceiling price level.

The ministry said the new price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. - Bernama