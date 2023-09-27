RON97, RON95 and diesel prices unchanged until Oct 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the Sept 28 to Oct 4 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the government was maintaining the retail prices of RON95 and diesel to protect consumers from the real impact of oil price hikes in the global market although the actual market prices of both products had exceeded the set ceiling levels.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take relevant measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the rakyat continue to be protected,” it said. -Bernama