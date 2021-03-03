RON97, RON95 and diesel retail prices remain unchanged from March 4-10

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97, RON 95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the period of March 4 to 10, with each still priced at RM2.35, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said this is based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from the effects of rising oil prices in the global market, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre for RON95 petrol and RM2.15 per litre for diesel although the APM retail price for RON95 and diesel had risen by more than 10 sen compared to the stipulated ceiling price,” it said.

It added that the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in the world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be maintained. — Bernama