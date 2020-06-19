RON97, RON95 up 3 sen, diesel up 4 sen per litre

KUALA LUMPUR: RON97 and RON95 will go up by three sen while diesel will increase by four sen per litre for the period of June 20 to June 26.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Finance today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price of RON97 is RM1.89; RON95, RM1.59; and diesel, RM1.77 per litre.

This is due to the increasing prices of refined products in line with the rise in global crude oil prices.

The government would continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price change and take appropriate measures to look after the welfare and well-being of the people, the statement added. — Bernama