RON97 up three sen, RON95, diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will go up by three sen to RM2.73 a litre compared to its previous price of RM2.70 while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remained unchanged starting midnight until July 28.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today announced that the retail price of RON95 would stay at RM2.05 per litre sen while the price of diesel remained at RM2.15 a litre.

According the statement, the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products setting using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual oil price in the global market, the government has maintained the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel even though the actual market prices for both products have increased above the stipulated ceiling price level,” said the statement.

The Finance Ministry said the government would continue to monitor the price trend of crude oil in the world and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continued to be protected. — Bernama