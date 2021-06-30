RON97 up two sen, RON95 & diesel prices unchanged — MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period of July 1 to 7.

Meanwhile, the retail price of RON97 will increase by two sen per litre from RM2.67 to RM2.69.

According to the Finance Ministry statement today, the price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect the consumer from the effects of the actual price increase of oil on the global market, the government has maintained the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel although the actual global prices for both products have exceeded the ceiling price set,” the statement read.

The statement also said that the government will continue to monitor the effects of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama