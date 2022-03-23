Ronald: Fama develops High-Tech Reference Centre to realise DAN 2.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has played an important role in the success of the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0), by developing a High-Tech Agricultural Reference Centre that uses the latest technology in crop production.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, said it could indirectly increase the income of farmers, and attract young people to venture into agriculture.

“The contribution of the agrofood sector to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to increase by five per cent by 2030, the final year of implementation of DAN 2.0, compared with 2.3 per cent in 2020,” he said at the 2022 Outstanding Service Award (APC) ceremony and Jasamu Dikenang, at FAMA headquarters here, yesterday.

According to a statement issued by FAMA today, Ronald said the DAN 2.0 placed modernisation and smart agriculture as the key game changer, and the main thrusts focused on the successful transformation of the agrofood sector.

The implementation of DAN 2.0 is driven by six objectives, supported by five cores, 21 strategies and 77 action plans that will be realised through various departments and agencies in its 10 years’ implementation, leading to 2030.

Ronald added that Agrobazaar Online has produced 6,597 entrepreneurs and has 19,045 Stock Keeping Units (SKU) thus far.

He said Agrobazaar Online is an e-commerce platform, wholly owned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), which has been developed and managed by FAMA, and until last year it has recorded a cumulative sales value of RM9.3 million.

At the APC ceremony, a total of 311 FAMA employees were feted this year including retired staff, recipients of APC, Loyal Service Award and Special Award.

Also during the event, Ronald launched the new hall at the FAMA headquarters, which can accommodate 150 people at any one time, in accordance with the new norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) set. — Bernama