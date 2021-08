ARAU: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail today granted audience to the Agriculture and Food Industries Minister (MAFI) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee at Arau Royal Gallery.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Development) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohamad and Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Zabawi Abdul Ghani.

In a statement today, Istana Arau said the meeting discussed various developments related to the agriculture and food industry, as well as exchanging opinions on the potential and opportunities of agriculture, especially in Perlis.

The statement added that there should be focus on agriculture and food industry especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, which may have impacted the people’s income and food resources and ensure the food supply chain is preserved. — Bernama