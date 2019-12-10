Ronnie Liu gives statement over ex-CPM gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman yesterday recorded DAP central executive committee (CEC) member Ronnie Liu’s statement over his attendance at the 30th Hatyai Peace Agreement gathering in Kajang on Dec 1.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted confirmed the matter.

He said Liu, who is also Sungai Pelek assemblyman, arrived at about 3pm and left about an hour later.

Meanwhile, Liu’s lawyer, Rampkarpal Singh, said his client recorded his statement under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code.

On Dec 1, about 300 individuals, some believed to be former members of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) attended a gathering held in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Hatyai Peace Agreement which was signed between Malaysia and CPM on Dec 2, 1989.

Liu was reported to have attended the gathering. — Bernama