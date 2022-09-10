Ronnie Liu set to quit DAP, report says

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Ronnie Liu is set to quit the party according to The Star online.

“I have to as I have no choice,” Liu was quoted as saying in a report.

However, the Sungai Pelek assemblyman did not give a date when he will leave the party.

Liu served in the Selangor government on its Local Government, Research and Development Executive Council after the then Pakatan Rakyat captured the state government in 2008.

He won the Pandamaran seat in the election that year but was dropped by the party in the 2013 general election

However, Liu made a comeback in the last general election and captured the Sungai Pelek state seat.