Ronnie’s good deeds, sacrifices in fencing will always be remembered: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) will always remember the services and sacrifices of the late Ronnie Ignatius Theseira in fencing, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Ismail Sabri said the country lost a legend in the sport following the demise of Ronnie last Saturday.

“My condolences to the family of the Olympian and I hope they will remain strong in facing this difficult time,” said Ismail Sabri.

Ronnie, 92, who helped introduce fencing in Malaysia in the 1950s, died of old age.

He represented Malaysia in fencing at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo and was also a founder of the Malaysian Amateur Fencing Association and had coached most of the national fencers in the 1970s and 1980s. — Bernama